Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted of traveling with intent to have sex with minor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man, was found guilty by a federal jury with traveling with the intent to have sex with a teenage girl, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas.

Steven E. Spradley, 58, was convicted on one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

An investigator with the Osage County Sheriff's Office posed as 17-year-old girl as part of an undercover sting operation, and communicated with Spradley online.

Spradley was arrested in July 2021 after traveling from Jackson County, Missouri, to Osage County, Kansas, with the intention to have sex with a minor.

He faces up to 30 years in prison for the conviction. His sentence will be determined by a federal court judge.

“While child predators have long been a threat, the internet has greatly extended their reach to seek out victims,” U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher said in a statement. “As these criminals scour for opportunities to prey on our young people, I applaud law enforcement officers for their proactive approach to catching these criminals and hopefully put them behind bars before a child falls victim.”

The sheriff's office, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI are investigating the case.

“This conviction holds Mr. Spradley accountable for his shameful and predatory actions," said Charles Dayoub, FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge. "It underscores our continued commitment to have our children grow up without fear of exploitation and the importance of our state and local law enforcement partnerships in stopping those who attempt to harm the most vulnerable in our community,”

—