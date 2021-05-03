Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted on 13 counts of sex charges involving children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted on 13 counts of sex charges involving children, the Jackson County Prosecutors Office announced Sunday.

Jesus Torres, 51, was convicted of three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy; five counts of child molestation; two counts of possession of child pornography; and one count each of first-degree attempted statutory sodomy, misconduct involving a child, furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

The victims first reported the incidents to Independence police in October 2016, according to charging documents. Three other children, who ranged in age from 7 to 13, also reported being sexually assaulted by Torres, the documents state.

The Child Protection Center conducted an investigation and interviewed the children who revealed details of their abuse.

Torres will be sentenced at a future hearing. He is being held without bond until his sentencing.

