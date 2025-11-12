Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in April murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Tuesday in Jackson County in an April murder .

Martez Jacoway Jr., 19, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

When officers were called to the scene of the shooting on April 17, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his back in the front passenger seat of a white Ford Focus. The victim died shortly after at an area hospital.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office stated Jacoway was identified as the suspect due to his cellphone records showing incoming and outgoing calls from the same area as the suspect vehicle on the day of the killing, “corroborating surveillance footage, city footage and license plate reader data.”

The prosecutor’s office said Jacoway was previously identified by SAVE KC, but he did not attend a call-in.

Jacoway is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Court documents stated he “presents a clear danger to the community and has a documented history of fleeing detention.”

He is due in court Tuesday, Nov. 18, for a bond review hearing.

