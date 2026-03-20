Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in connection with fatal shooting near Prospect, 26th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Sunday, with the victim dying from her injuries two days later.

Dante Williams faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Thursday.

According to court records, KCPD was dispatched to the intersection of East 26th Street and Prospect Avenue on Sunday, March 15 and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and two .22 caliber spent shell casings near her.

The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Kyrstin Lickhart, was pronounced dead at a local hospital two days later.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and saw Lickhart get out of a truck and walk into an alleyway. Lickhart then came out of the alleyway and walked toward a gas station.

A man wearing a cowboy hat, a sweatshirt, and cowboy boots walked into the gas station and then left the building.

The man interacted with Lickhart and they both started walking down the street. Detectives used a still image captured from the video to identify the man as Williams.

After the shooting, Williams was caught on camera walking back to the gas station from the crime scene, throwing a pair of gloves away and appearing to wipe something off his hands.

When Williams was arrested, he was wearing the same cowboy hat, sweatshirt, and boots as he was on the day of the homicide, March 15.

Detectives also retrieved a firearm from Williams during his arrest that matched the same gun Lickhart was shot with.

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