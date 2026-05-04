Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in November fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in a November 2025 murder.

An’Tyne D. Layton, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police were called around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 to the intersection of E. 83rd Street and Troost Avenue on a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim in a parking lot nearby in the 8200 block of President Court.

Emergency responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police later identified the victim as Ke’Ron Brown, 18.

During a forensic sweep of Brown's phone, an Instagram exchange shortly before the shooting was uncovered. About 30 minutes before police were dispatched, another user messaged Brown, “Wya.” He replied, “9mins,” a court document stated.

Detectives were able to determine the account Brown messaged with was deactivated on Nov. 19, the day after the shooting.

Surveillance footage from the area captured the shooting and the events that led up to it.

Cameras showed Brown drove his Nissan Altima to the parking lot. Layton and three others were in a white Volkswagen sedan about four spots away.

The person in the rear passenger seat of Layton’s car told detectives he was under the impression Layton wanted to either buy a gun from or sell a gun to the victim.

Brown got in the Volkswagen and smoked weed with the group before the boys got out of the car to pose and take pictures with their guns, per a court document. The driver, Layton’s girlfriend, stayed behind in the car.

When they were over by a tree, Brown did not have his gun. When one of the passengers started to walk off, they were grabbed by Brown, causing them to half turn and see Layton shooting at Brown, according to a court document.

After Brown was shot, he fell to the ground. Layton walked over and shot him again before leaving, as per one of passenger accounts and surveillance footage.

One of the rear passengers told detectives Brown didn’t deserve to be shot.

Layton is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

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