Kansas City, Missouri, man, Fort Leavenworth Officer, dies in Monday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer at Fort Leavenworth died Thursday from injuries in a crash Monday on Kansas Highway 5 near Leavenworth.

Army officials say Capt. Alex Northrup, 29, was on a motorcycle Monday morning, Oct. 23, heading into work when he was struck by a car. Northrup was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Northrup was a commissioned Army Officer and most recently served as the commander of Company B at the United States Disciplinary Barracks Battalion.

“Yesterday, we lost a member of our Fort Leavenworth family with the death of CPT Alex Northrup,” Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle said Friday in a news release. “There are no words that can properly express how saddened I am at losing one of our own. My deepest condolences are with CPT Northrup’s family and friends.”

The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.