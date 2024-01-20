Kansas City, Missouri, man hospitalized after being pinned between 2 vehicles on Interstate 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was hospitalized after he was pinned between two vehicles in a collision Thursday evening on Interstate 29.

Around 6:42 p.m. Thursday, the driver of a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 in Platte County.

Near the 28 mile marker, the driver of the Ford struck a pedestrian from Kansas City, Kansas, before striking the front of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The rear of the Tahoe struck a male pedestrian, of Kansas City, Missouri, pinning him between the Tahoe and a 1998 GMC Yukon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The pedestrian, from KCMO, was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The KCK pedestrian who was struck by the Ford suffered minor injuries and refused transportation to the hospital.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

—