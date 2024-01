A Kansas City, Missouri, man is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Clay County.

Around 9:55 a.m. Saturday, a 66-year-old man was driving on I-35 Northbound in a 2015 Nissan Versa.

Around the 10.2 mile marker, the Nissan veered off the roadway to the left and struck the cable barrier.

The man was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

