Kansas City, Missouri, man pleads guilty to possessing machine guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing and transferring three machine gun conversion devices.

Magistrate Judge Jill A. Morris accepted the guilty plea from Demetrius Harris, also known as "Meech", 24, to one count of illegally possessing machine guns and two AR-type machine gun conversion devices.

On Jan. 24, 2024, Harris sold an AR-style firearm containing an auto sear, two additional auto sears, and ammunition to an undercover agent for $1,060.

Machine gun conversion devices, also known as "switches" or "auto sears," are used to convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns that fire multiple shots automatically through the single pull of the trigger, enabling more rapid, and often less accurate gunfire. The devices are illegal to possess, sell or use machine gun conversion devices.

Under federal statutes, Harris is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in prison without parole.

His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, pending a pre-sentence investigation.

