Kansas City, Missouri, man sentenced for killing 3 people, leading police on manhunt in 2018

2018 shooting rampage scene in KCMO
KSHB 41 Staff
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 18:37:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who went on a deadly shooting spree across Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Isaac Fisher, 39, shot and killed three people in three separate shootings on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2018.

Two other people, including a child who was 4 years old at the time, were also injured.

Fisher's violent rampage began early that morning, and both KCMO and Raytown police spent the day searching for him.

He was later captured and charged with 18 felonies in connection to the shootings.

Fisher isn't eligible for parole as part of his sentencing.

