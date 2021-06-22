Kansas City, Missouri, man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking, illegal firearm possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 15 years without parole for trafficking and illegal possession of firearms connected to “several shootings,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Marck Fristoe pleaded guilty last September to one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime,” according to a news release.

KCPD officers took Fristoe into custody on April 5, 2019, following a pursuit in the Northland that ended near Interstate 29 and Northeast Davidson Road. Police located in the vehicle a loaded Micro Draco 7.62x39mm pistol with an extended magazine, along with 85 live rounds of ammunition, 10 baggies filled with at least 5.6 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales and a pipe, the release stated.

KCPD’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center and crime lab found that the pistol “had been preliminarily linked” to two shootings that occured in March 2019.

Fristoe also told police he had another weapon that had been connected to an August 2018 shooting, in which witnesses told police he “had been in possession of a black handgun with an extended magazine when he threatened her and assaulted her,” the release stated.

