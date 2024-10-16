Kansas City, Missouri, motorcycle officer critically injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department motorcycle officer was critically injured in a crash Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle officer, who's been a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer for 10 years, was leaving a traffic stop and was going north on Troost Avenue.

A vehicle going south on Troost Avenue turned in front of the motorcycle officer.

The male officer's motorcycle struck the vehicle and he was thrown off the motorcycle.

Police said a nearby business owner ran to the accident scene and managed to push an emergency button on the officer's radio.

That alerted police to an emergency and officers flooded the scene.

"Someone stepped forward to help the officer," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Wednesday at the accident scene."I could be more proud."

Graves said the officer was "loved by all."

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

A section of Troost Avenue between 71st and Gregory was expected to be blocked for an extended period as police investigated the crash.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted about the crash Wednesday morning on social media.

A motorcycle officer of the Kansas City Police Department sustained serious injuries this morning in a crash.



We are praying for the officer, their family, and all of the women and men of KCPD. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 16, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.