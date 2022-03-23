Kansas City, Missouri, police and federal agents engaged in standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers and United States Marshals are engaged in a standoff at an apartment in the 7900 block of north Hickory Street.

At around 4 p.m., U.S. Marshals were searching for a suspect in a homicide when they saw the suspect in the area of the apartment, according to KCPD.

The suspect ran into the apartment and barricaded himself inside.

The U.S. Marshals then contacted KCPD for assistance, and a standoff was called in order to bring in more tactical resources like negotiators.

"The suspect is believed to be armed," A spokesperson for KCPD said. "Our negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect in order to bring this situation to a peaceful resolution."

KCPD has contacted the residents in the building and evacuated some.

This is a developing story.

