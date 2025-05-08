Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department wants the public's help to find a missing and endangered 10-year-old boy.

Sterling Brown was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Sheila Kemper DietrichCity Park at East 26th and Cherry streets in Kansas City.

Sterling is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds, according to KCMO police.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Sterling wore green camouflage shorts and a red Kansas City Chiefs hoodie with the word Chiefs on the front.

He was walking in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about Sterling Brown should call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.