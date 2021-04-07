Kansas City, Missouri, police arrest armed mother and rescue 2 children following crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers arrested a woman after she crashed her car and pulled a gun inside the wrecked car where 2 of her children were sitting.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night at East 27th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Officers responded on reports that a car crashed into a pole.

According to KCPD, the officers found a woman sitting in the driver's seat pointing a gun.

She appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Officers also located 2 children, ages 6 and 9, in the back seat. The officers retreated and called for backup.

The woman did not obey officer's commands to come out of the car.

Shortly after, an officer saw the woman had put down the gun.

Officers then approached the car holding ballistic shields and eventually took the woman from the car. Officers then safely removed the children from the car.

Officers found phenylcyclohexyl piperidine inside the car along with drug paraphernalia.

They also found a pistol and 64 rounds of ammunition. The children told police their mother used drugs that day.

