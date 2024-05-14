Kansas City, Missouri, police say boy who was missing returned home

Update | Police said Jaxon returned home and is safe.

Original story | Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jaxon Mc'Williams was last seen about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of West 33rd and Summit streets, police said.

Jaxon is Black, 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds, police said.

He has short black hair, brown eyes and wore a black shirt, black sweatpants and black and yellow Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Jaxon Mc'Williams should call 911.

—

