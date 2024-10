KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing woman last seen Monday just south of downtown.

Shaunte Jordan 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Jordan was last seen wearing purple scrubs, a gray hoodie and pink shoes.

Police said she was last seen Monday about 5:30 p.m. in the area of East 23rd Street and Holmes Road.

Her family says she is missing her medication.

Anyone with information about Jordan should call 911.

