Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find Martin Paul, a 12-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night.

Martin left a residence on foot about 6 p.m. near the 800 block of east 82nd Street in KCMO, police said.

He is Black, 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Martin has black hair and brown eyes. He wore a black t-shirt, gray shorts and black Crocs.

Anyone with information about Paul should call 911 or the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Missing Persons unit at (816)-234-5043

