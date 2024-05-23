Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for public's help to find missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Taryn Thomas, 46, needs immediate medical care, according to a police department news release.

She is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 212 pounds.

No clothing description was released by police.

Taryn is believed to be in the area of Swope Park in Kansas City.

Anyone with information on Taryn Thomas should call 911.

