Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department intercepts transport of fentanyl brick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit intercepted a 6-by-6 brick of fentanyl that they allege "could have killed thousands."

Officers with the unit estimated that the brick would have been broken down into approximately 10,000 tablets resembling oxycodone, according to a department social media post .

The fentanyl brick arrived in Kansas City from California and had a final destination of Alabama.

Officers believe that the markings on the package indicate a shipping destination and suspects in the case are facing charges.

The post said that the Drug Enforcement Unit intercepts fentanyl or fentanyl-laced pills weekly and that the issue of fentanyl-laced pills is growing nationwide.

"Just last night, two of our officers went to the hospital for a possible fentanyl exposure during an arrest," the post said. "Thankfully, the officers are fine."

