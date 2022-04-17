Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigates fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An adult male passed away Sunday morning after a fatal shooting Saturday night in the 4300 block of Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers located an adult male in a residence who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead the following morning.

KCPD detectives responded to the scene following the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Information can be submitted anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-476-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.

