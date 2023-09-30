Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigating homicide after finding victim with bodily trauma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a victim who suffered from apparent bodily trauma early Friday morning.

A suspect has been taken into custody for the homicide of Tiffany Johnson, 42, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Officers were dispatched to 5428 Northwest Waukomis Drive on the morning of Friday, Sept. 29, for a medical nature unknown report. Upon arrival, officers found Johnson laying in a pool of blood in the outdoor hallway of an apartment building.

Investigation efforts are ongoing.

This is the 146th homicide in KCMO in 2023, per KCPD.

