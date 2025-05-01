Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issues Endangered Silver Alert for woman last seen April 27

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police issued an Endangered Silver Alert Thursday for a woman last seen April 27 and believed to be suffering a severe mental health crisis.

Mary Ellen Earl, 62, was last seen at 1 p.m. on April 27th at 23 West 70th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Earl is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

According to police, she has strawberry-blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, no information was available on what she was wearing.

She was last seen by her daughter at her home, police said.

Earl drove away from her home without her cell phone.

She is driving a black 2010 Land Rover LRS with a Missouri license plate of XC3T8G. The SUV was last seen traveling east on Interstate 70 in Garfield County, Colorado, according to KCMO police.

Anyone with information about Mary Ellen Earl should call 911.

—

