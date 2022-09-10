Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department resolves armed standoff in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was involved in an overnight standoff with an armed suspect barricaded in a residence.
Police responded to a reported disturbance involving a weapon shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the 7900 block of East 108th Street of Kansas City, Missouri.
After arriving to the scene, police were able to contact the victim, who said they had a verbal argument with the suspect, before the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.
Police say the victim safely left the residence, but the suspect refused to exit, resulting in a police standoff.
Additional tactical resources and negotiators were called to the scene.
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., police announced that the suspect was taken into custody and the standoff had ended.
Police continue to investigate the aggravated assault.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.