Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department resolves armed standoff in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was involved in an overnight standoff with an armed suspect barricaded in a residence.

Police responded to a reported disturbance involving a weapon shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the 7900 block of East 108th Street of Kansas City, Missouri.

After arriving to the scene, police were able to contact the victim, who said they had a verbal argument with the suspect, before the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

Police say the victim safely left the residence, but the suspect refused to exit, resulting in a police standoff.

Additional tactical resources and negotiators were called to the scene.

Shortly before 4:00 a.m., police announced that the suspect was taken into custody and the standoff had ended.

Police continue to investigate the aggravated assault.

