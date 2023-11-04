Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in standoff Saturday in 3700 block of Mersington Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is involved in a standoff Saturday in the 3700 block of Mersington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were sent to the area to check on a disturbance. They arrived about 12:45 p.m. and were met by a man who told officers he invited his girlfriend to come over and hang out, according to a police department news release. The man told police his girlfriend was "acting erratic," so he asked her to leave. The woman refused and pulled a gun on the man. He left and the woman was alone in home, police said. Officers tried unsuccessfully to get the woman to come out of the house Negotiators and more officers were called to the scene to prevent the woman's escape from the house and prevent any harm to nearby residents, police said.

