Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department searching for missing juvenile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Zayden Daniels was last seen in the area of NW 79th Terrace and Thomas Meyers Drive, near the Belmont Apartments. He is believed to have left the area on foot.

Zayden is a white male, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white Nike Compression shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said Zayden's family is worried about him due to his young age.

If you see Zayden, you can call 911 or contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

