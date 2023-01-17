Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department working to identify suspect of KCATA bus shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working to identify the suspect of a shooting that took place on Dec. 30 inside a KCATA bus.

The shooting occurred around 5:04 p.m. near 43rd Street and Prospect Ave.

KCPD says the suspect may often be around the corridor along 45th Street between Garfield and Prospect avenues.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old Black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black Carhartt beanie, blue Carhartt zip-up hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Police say he may be homeless.

KSHB has reached out to KCPD to learn more about any potential injuries in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Wellington with the KCPD Special Investigation Squad at 816-482-2900.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .