Kansas City police engaged in standoff with suspect who allegedly shot at property owner

Posted at 2:57 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 16:27:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are working a standoff with a suspected armed man in the 9000 block of Holly Street.

According to KCPD, police responded to the area on reports of a disturbance that involved shots being fired.

The man allegedly fired shots through the door as the property owner and a civil process server attempted to take ownership of the property. No one was shot.

KCPD said the previous tenant was legally evicted last week.

Negotiators are speaking with the man at the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

