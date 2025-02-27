Kansas City, Missouri, police exchange gunfire Thursday with suspect; launch standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are standing off with a suspect following an exchange of gunfire Thursday morning.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said just after 8 a.m., officers were in the area of the 3200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

The spokesperson said there was an exchange of gunfire between police and a suspect at the location. No one was struck.

Following the exchange of gunfire, a police spokesperson said the suspect entered a house and refused to come out.

Police were continuing to negotiate with the suspect as of 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

