Kansas City, Missouri, police, FBI investigate bank robbery at Waldo UMB Bank Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the Waldo neighborhood Thursday.

Dispatchers with KCPD told KSHB 41 News that officers responded to the UMB Bank at 85th Street and Wornall Road just before 11:30 a.m. on an armed robbery.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed agents were investigating a bank robbery at that location.

Tim Hellhake/KSHB A police car blocks northbound Wornall Road just south of 85th Street as part of an investigation of a bank robbery on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KSHB 41 News photographer reported crime scene tape surrounded the bank as of 1 p.m. Officials closed at least one road in the vicinity of the bank.

It's not known if anyone was injured. No suspect information was immediately available.

The intersection of Wornall Road and 85th Street remained closed as of 1 p.m.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

