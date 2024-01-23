Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police identify 5-year-old boy who died in mobile home fire

Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews responded the morning of Jan. 16 to a fatal fire in the 3300 block of Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the young boy who tragically died in a mobile home fire last week as 5-year-old Johnathan Gonzalez.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews responded to the fire at 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Upon arrival, firefighters were informed the home's occupants escaped the fire, but one person was trapped inside.

Crews entered the home and found Johnathan.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries.

Two adults and three other children were also transported to local hospitals for evaluation.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control within minutes after responding.

The KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit investigated the fatality.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

