Kansas City, Missouri, police identify man shot, killed April 24 in city's historic Northeast neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police Tuesday identified the man shot and killed April 24 after an argument near Independence and Monroe avenues.

Bobby Nimmo, 48, died at a hospital shortly after the 9 p.m. shooting.

Officers found Nimmo unresponsive in a grassy area.

A preliminary investigation revealed Nimmo was involved in what police called "an interaction" among several people. Gunshots were fired and at least one bullet struck Nimmo.

One man was spotted running from the scene, but no one has been arrested in the homicide.

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