Kansas City, Missouri, police in standoff with wanted suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers are in a standoff with a suspect wanted in a homicide investigation in the 12700 block of E 59th Terrace, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

"Several parties have exited the residence and cooperated with officers," the spokesperson said in a statement. "It is believed there is one more person inside the residence with the suspect who is believed to be armed."

Negotiators are currently attempting to contact the suspect and bring about a peaceful resolution.

"Please avoid the area," KCPD said.

—

