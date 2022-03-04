Kansas City, Missouri, police in standoff with wanted suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers are in a standoff with a suspect wanted in a homicide investigation in the 12700 block of E 59th Terrace, according to a KCPD spokesperson.
"Several parties have exited the residence and cooperated with officers," the spokesperson said in a statement. "It is believed there is one more person inside the residence with the suspect who is believed to be armed."
Negotiators are currently attempting to contact the suspect and bring about a peaceful resolution.
"Please avoid the area," KCPD said.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.