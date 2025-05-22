Kansas City, Missouri, police in standoff with woman suspected in stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department negotiators are trying to get a woman to peacefully surrender after she allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday night and barricaded herself inside a residence.

Officers were sent at about 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 7500 block of East 110th Street, a department spokesperson stated in an email.

They found a man with life-threatening stab wounds who told them a woman stabbed him.

The woman is believed to be inside a house and refuses to surrender.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

