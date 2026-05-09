Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate deadly shooting at 4th and Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives in Kansas City, Missouri, were called to the scene of a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, police received a reported shooting call near E. 4th Street and Holmes Street.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male in the street who had been shot.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A police spokesperson said detectives believe the victim had an interaction with one or more suspects in a vehicle when one of the suspects opened fire, striking the victim.

The spokesperson said the incident happened in an area with several apartment residences - detectives are interviewing potential witnesses for additional information.

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