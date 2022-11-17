Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate double shooting Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 10 a.m., authorities were called to the area of 5151 East Red Bridge Road.

KCPD says two patrons in line at the gas station's Stop N Shop had a dispute.

The argument led to both parties shooting at each other, causing both to suffer injuries.

One person was described to be in life-threatening condition while the other is critical, per police.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

