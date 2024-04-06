Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate Friday night homicide in 8500 block of Wallace Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Friday night in the 8500 block of Wallace Avenue.

Around 9:50 p.m. an ambulance was en route to the scene.

Upon arrival to the scene, an adult man victim was found with unknown bodily trauma.

EMS pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

KCPD is investigating the death as a homicide. Police believe the victim had an interaction with the suspect that led to injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

