Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate homicide after man dies from critical gunshot injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after an adult man died from a critical gunshot injury he suffered on Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to the 3300 block of Askew Avenue on a medical call.

Officers located an unresponsive adult man with unknown injuries in the garage of a residence at the scene.

Police and EMS attempted treatment on the man and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

"No one who was at the scene when officers arrived was able to provide any indication of what led up to the victim being injured," KCPD stated in a release.

Once the man arrived to the hospital, medical professionals determined that he had been struck by gunfire, prompting KCPD assault unit detectives to investigate the incident.

Police were informed Friday night that the victim, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Moss, had died from injuries. KCPD homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Moss' death brings the total number of homicides this year in Kansas City, Missouri, to 181 — the most homicides to ever occur in a single year in Kansas City, Missouri.

The previous deadliest year in the city was 2020, which held 179 homicides.

