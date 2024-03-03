Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate homicide in northeast KCMO Saturday night

Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 22:44:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast KCMO Saturday night, according to a spokesperson with the department.

Around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to Front Street and North Century Avenue on a report of a dead body.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male victim who had apparent injuries, per the spokesperson.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived and declared the victim deceased.

Responding officers took a subject of interest who was located near the scene into custody for further investigation, per the spokesperson.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene and looking to gather more evidence to determine the cause of the homicide.

