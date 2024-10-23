1 dead, 2nd injured in shooting in 3600 block of Indiana Avenue, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died and a second was injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were summoned to a local business where they were told that someone was shot inside.

Officers entered the business and located a man unresponsive suffering from apparent gunshot trauma. They provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and declared the victim dead.

Another man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigation believed an interaction occurred between two people inside of a store that escalated into gunfire.

Officials said a person of interest has been detained for further investigation.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide and is considered ongoing, police said.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene to begin gathering any evidence and collecting witness statements, according to authorities.

If anyone was in or around the area and saw or heard anything regarding the incident, they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to that hotline.

