Kansas City, Missouri, police involved in shooting Sunday night in Northeast KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s been called to a shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police on Sunday night.

The agency said troopers were responding to the scene around 8:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of St. John Avenue.

Additional information about the involvement of police, the circumstances leading up to the incident, and any injuries to subjects was not immediately available.

🚨Officer Involved Shooting -

Kansas City, MO🚨



The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s @MSHPTrooperDDCC has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting involving @kcpolice. The shooting occurred in the 5700 block of St. John Avenue. Updates to follow.#MSHP pic.twitter.com/cM0nIwlr3m — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 27, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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