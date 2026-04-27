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Kansas City, Missouri, police involved in shooting Sunday night in Northeast KC

April 26 KCMO police shooting.jpeg
Ryan Gamboa/KSHB
Police at the scene of a shooting involving police on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in the 5700 block of St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Misouri,
April 26 KCMO police shooting.jpeg
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it’s been called to a shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police on Sunday night.

The agency said troopers were responding to the scene around 8:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of St. John Avenue.

Additional information about the involvement of police, the circumstances leading up to the incident, and any injuries to subjects was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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