Kansas City, Missouri, police looking for family of 5-year-old boy found Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is trying to find family or close relatives of a boy found wandering in the neighborhood of Independence and Drury avenues.

The child, whose name may be Dylan, was found about 6 p.m.

Police said he is white, about five years old, and 4 feet, 3 inches tall.

He is wearing a blue Lego shirt and teal pants

Anyone with information about the child should call 911 or call the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.