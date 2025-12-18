Kansas City, Missouri, police: Mission man was driving 91MPH when he struck, killed pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a Mission man was going 91 miles per hour when he fatally struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk on June 18, 2025.

Just after 1 p.m. on June 18, first responders were dispatched to near the intersection of Winner Road and Ewing Avenue on reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

Police and paramedics arrived and found the pedestrian who had been struck. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to court documents, several witnesses saw the driver of a white Dodge Challenger traveling west on Winner Road at a high rate of speed when the driver veered onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian.

The vehicle then struck a metal light pole, drove through a fence and down a grassy embankment before coming to rest at the bottom of the hill.

Witnesses say they saw the driver of the Challenger, later identified as Adam Brandt, 46, break out of the driver’s side of the car and attempt to run away. Witnesses chased after Brandt and took him to the ground before police arrived on the scene.

Police would eventually place Brandt into custody. One of the officers noted signs of impairment from Brandt, though court documents indicate Brandt refused to comply with sobriety testing. Blood tests later revealed Brandt was driving while under the influence of amphetamines and phencyclidine (PCP).

A review of the crash scene revealed Brandt was driving 91 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Brandt with one count of felony driving while intoxicated leading to the death of another person who wasn’t a passenger. Brandt was also driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors have requested a $75,000, cash-only bond.

