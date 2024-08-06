Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find a missing blind man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued Monday night for a missing blind man who suffers from dementia.

Kansas City, Missouri, police issued the advisory after Albert D. Gardner walked away from his residence about noon Monday in the area of West 12th and Washington streets in Kansas City.

Albert Gardner is 73-years-old, Black and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, police said.

He weighs about 130 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Gardner wore a brown shirt, an unknown color of pants and black shoes.

Police said he walks with a cane and drags one leg.

He has walked away from his home before and at least one time he was located riding a streetcar.

Anyone with information about Albert Gardner should call 911.

