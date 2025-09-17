An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued Tuesday night for a missing Kansas City, Missouri, man.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued Tuesday for a missing Kansas City, Missouri, man who was last seen at 8 a.m. Monday at 2301 Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Robert Orozco is Hispanic with black and gray hair. He is 63 years old.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 270 pounds.

He has a glass eye in his left eye.

Police said he was wearing a gray T-shirt, purple shorts and black and red tennis shoes, according to police.

He was released from University Health and given a ride through unknown means, according to police.

Robert never got to his planned destination, City Union Mission.

Anyone with information on Robert Orozco should call 911.

