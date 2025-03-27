Kansas City, Missouri, police need the public's help to find mother, 2 children missing for nearly 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a mother and her two children who have been missing for nearly two months.

Gabriella Candini De Olivera, 29, and her sons, Godiel Candini, 4, and Luiz Candini, 2, were last seen about 2 p.m. on February 1, 2025, in the 3600 block of East 46th Street in KCMO.

Police said De Olivera is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Godeil is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Luiz is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds.

Anyone with information about De Olivera and her sons should call 911.

