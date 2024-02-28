Kansas City, Missouri, police now investigating woman's suspicious death as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 26-year-old woman, which was initially considered a suspicious death, that occurred on Feb. 19.

The victim has been identified as Elaysha Gilliam.

Just before midnight, KCPD responded to the 3600 block of Oakley on a report of a dead body.

Upon arriving to the scene, police say they found a woman in a field. She died at the scene from unknown bodily trauma.

KCPD continues to investigate the cause and manner of death.

