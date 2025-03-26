Kansas City, Missouri, police officer honored for lifesaving efforts on 6-year-old shooting victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department honored Officer Kaile Sipple Tuesday night for her efforts to help save the life of a six-year-old shooting victim.

Police said the shooting happened April 17, 2024, in the 3300 block of Bales Avenue.

Officers were in the area on a call and heard numerous gunshots and saw two nearby vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a police department news release.

Sipple and her partner were told that someone had been shot near East 33rd Street and Bales Avenue.

They sped to the scene and Sipple ran to take care of the boy.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, and Sipple held his head, compressed the wound to slow down the bleeding and worked to keep him calm, according to the news release.

She took care of the child for four minutes before emergency medical crews arrived to treat the boy and take him to a hospital.

The department awarded Sipple its Lifesaving Award at Tuesday night's awards ceremony.

