Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in serious condition after 1-vehicle motorcycle crash in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A traffic enforcement officer with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in KCMO's Westport neighborhood.

KCPD says the male officer was driving a police motorcycle on northbound Southwest Trafficway, when he struck loose roadway material north of Westport Road.

The officer lost control of the motorcycle, was ejected from his motorcycle and struck his head in the roadway, per police.

The traffic enforcement officer was taken to an area hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

