Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shoots, kills man in confrontation Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot and killed a 57-year-old man who confronted the officer with a large knife Thursday night in the Northland.

The incident happened about 8:50 p.m. in the street in the 7000 block of North Robinhood Lane.

A woman called police about 5:30 p.m. and said she was the victim of domestic violence, according to Corporal Justin Ewing, spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The woman had left the residence and met police in a separate location. She was able to give officers information about the man before being taken to a hospital.

She did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Officers went to the house to arrest the man, and he came out of the house armed with a knife, Corporal Ewing said.

He advanced toward the officers and was shot.

One officer suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital.

The dead man's name was not released Thursday night.

The officer is on paid administrative leave while the Missouri Highway Patrol investigates the shooting.

